St. Clair County man plans European cruise after winning $1 million Mega Millions prize

(CBS DETROIT) — A 66-year-old St. Clair County man is heading to Europe after winning $1 million playing the Mega Millions game.

Ernie Rust matched the five white balls in the Jan. 7 Mega Millions drawing: 20-24-33-39-48. He bought his ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 37820 Green Street in New Baltimore.

"I usually play lottery games a couple of times a week," said Ernest Rust. "Early last month, I decided to play Mega Millions and bought an easy pick ticket. After the drawing, I checked my ticket on the lottery app and thought, 'Am I looking at this wrong?'

"After I convinced myself that I was looking at the screen correctly, I told my wife, and it took her a little while to believe that I was telling the truth."

"Mega Millions gives Michiganders the chance to win eye-popping jackpots and other life-changing prizes," added Michigan Lottery commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Congratulations to Ernest, who became the first player to win $1 million from the Michigan Lottery in 2025!"

With his winnings, Rust plans to take a European river cruise and use the rest to supplement his retirement.

"Every time I buy a ticket, I imagine winning big, but I never thought I would actually be one of the people you read about. To be sitting here claiming $1 million is just staggering," Rust said.

The next drawing in the Mega Millions game is Friday night. The estimated jackpot is $129 million. Each ticket costs $2, and there is a $1 "Megaplier" option.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.