St. Clair County man injured in rollover crash on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A St. Clair County man is in critical condition after his vehicle rolled over on I-94 early on Thursday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said just after midnight on Thursday, March 23, its central dispatch received reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash near the Michigan Welcome Center.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a damaged 2009 Ford Explorer. The Port Huron Township Fire Department had to extricate the man from the vehicle due to the extensive damage.

The 35-year-old man of Fort Gratiot was unresponsive at the scene and transported to a local hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-94 when it left the roadway and entered the median. The car struck the embankment and went airborne.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle then hit the ground and rolled over several times.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and there was airbag deployment.

In addition, the sheriff's office says they do not believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.