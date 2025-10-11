St. Clair County task force finds fentanyl, methamphetamine during search; woman charged

A 35-year-old woman is facing three charges after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force found fentanyl and methamphetamine in Port Huron Township, Michigan, on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

The task force found over four grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of meth, sales materials and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant on the 2600 block of Range Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Alicia Clor was taken into custody as a result of the search.

Clor is charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of a narcotic and maintaining a drug house, according to online court records.

A judge set her bond at $25,0000. She's scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Oct. 21.