St. Clair County commissioner resigns, board to fill vacancy

The St. Clair County (Michigan) Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill a vacancy, with the resignation of one of its members.

Robert Fielitz of Kimball resigned his seat on the commission's District 5, with a letter dated Aug. 29 and effective immediately, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as a St. Clair County Commissioner. I also resign from all associated advisory and other county boards, effective today, August 29, 2025. Sewing the residents of St Clair County, even for a short period, has been one of the great honors of my life," his letter stated.

"I came to our county government carrying the bright light of honesty and transparency and wanting to give everyone a voice in our county government. And I was determined not to become one of the "Old Boys." I worked for everyone, anywhere in our county, not just the loudest or the favored few, irrespective of their politics or any private interests or ambitions. To that end, I believe I largely succeeded.

"Unfortunately, there have been many individuals prioritizing personal ambitions, political party, and the interests of a vocal few, above the greater good of our county. Their actions undermine the very principles of service that I believe should be the cornerstone of our work as public servants.

"It is my opinion that this board is no longer interested in offering transparency to the public they serve. They are choosing to embark on a journey in a direction that I can no longer support or lend my name to.

"I therefore submit my letter of resignation in protest and deep disappointment."

Fielitz, a retired engineer, ran for the seat in 2024. He won the primary and ran unopposed in November. The commissioner seats in St. Clair County are for four-year terms.

Those who are interested in filling the vacancy and live in St. Clair County District 5 should submit a letter and/or resume indicating their interest to the county clerk's office by noon Sept. 12, according to an announcement from the county. District 5 includes St. Clair City, and the townships of East China, Kimball and St. Clair.

Fielitz had chaired the board's community and economic development committee, according to his biography on the county's website.

A special meeting to start the next steps will take place Sept. 12, with interviews expected to take place Sept. 16 and 17.