Speedy drivers cause concerns for residents on Royal Oak street

Residents in one Royal Oak neighborhood are speaking out about people driving way too fast down their street.

Folks who live on Merrill Avenue say the street is often used as a cut-through with Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway nearby.

"It's a problem," said Judene Bald.

According to folks in the area, the speed bumps on the street don't always do the trick.

"Usually, it's a young person or whatever just zooming until they hit those two bumps, and they're like, 'Oh, what happened,'" Jeff Fontana said.

CBS Detroit

After several complaints, in 2022, the city of Royal Oak installed two speed bumps on this section of the street to crack down on speeding.

"It doesn't do anything. They either fly over them or they just come down here and they go over one slow and speed, then go over one slow and speed," Bald stated.

For 30 years, Bald has lived on Merrill Avenue. She says neighbors are always walking, kids are playing outside, and the traffic is constant with Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Avenue so close.

"When I take him (the dog) out in the morning, sometimes we can't get across the street because it's one car after another, after another," said Bald.

She and other folks on the street say speeding is a problem, and they've complained to the city and police for years.

CBS Detroit

Though speed bumps were installed, residents say it's not enough. Their solution? Pump the brakes or at least slow down, increase enforcement, or change the flow of traffic.

"One-way traffic. One way going one way and one way going that way," Bald said.

The City of Royal Oak says it has not received any complaints of speeding recently, but always encourages residents to reach out to police with any concerns so they can better enforce the area.

The Royal Oak Police Department's non-emergency line is 248-246-3500.