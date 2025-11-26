Detroit Lions unveil special Thanksgiving menu, cocktail selections at Ford Field

The culinary team at Ford Field has planned a special menu for the Thanksgiving Day game when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers.

Levy, which has been the hospitality partner of the Lions and Ford Field since 2002, presented its holiday-themed food and drinks ahead of Thursday's game.

DISH NAME: Turkey Leg & stuffing During a Ford Field Stadium Food & Beverage Photoshoot at Ford Field on Nov. 6, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) Jeff Nguyen

"This year's menu features a hearty mix of classic holiday favorites alongside dishes that showcase the very best of Thanksgiving in Detroit, continuing a tradition that marks the official start of the holiday season for millions of Americans," the announcement said.

The staff at Levy expects to serve over 2,500 pounds of turkey, 1,800 turkey legs, and 4,500 slices of pie for the fans on Thursday.

The specialty items will be sold at select food sites in the stadium.

The food highlights include:

Turkey Legs: a classic dish for Thanksgiving at Ford Field, served with cornbread dressing and a cranberry barbecue sauce.

Fourth and Feast Fries: a new item for this year, featuring waffle fries piled with roasted turkey, cheese curds, gravy, cranberry drizzle and crispy onions.

Jahmyr Gibbs' Spin Dash Combo Levy

Jahmyr Gibbs' Spin Dash Combo: Featuring some of Gibbs' favorite foods, the combo is a pepperoni pizza smashburger served with ringed tater tots and blue Sour Patch Kids candy.

The beverage highlights include:

Blazin' Apple: Vanilla vodka, cinnamon whiskey and apple cider; garnished with a cinnamon sugar donut

DISH NAME: Roarin' Roary During the Ford Field Stadium Food & Beverage Photoshoot at Ford Field on July 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) Home Cocktail: Green Bay Packers Jeff Nguyen

Roarin' Roary: Vodka, blue curaçao and lemonade; served with a lemon wheel, silver salt rim and blue candy skewer.

No Pack, No: Rum, apple liqueur, lime juice and pineapple juice; garnished with a lime wheel and pineapple spear.

Other fan favorites at food spots and restaurants include:

Cinnamon sugar donuts and cider from Blake's.

Goose Island Bourbon County Stout.

DISH NAME: Bombshell: Biscoff Pumpkin Pies During a Ford Field Stadium Food & Beverage Photoshoot at Ford Field on Nov. 6, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) Jeff Nguyen

Peach cobbler and gumbo from Cooking with Que.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake from For the Love of Cheesecake.