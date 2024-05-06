2 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Detroit shooting

VP Kamala Harris to visit Detroit, 2 killed in Southwest Detroit shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after two women were killed and one man was critically injured in a shooting in the city's Southwest neighborhood.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at a home in the 3800 block of 33rd St.

Police say that people in a newer model gray or silver Dodge Durango and an older model black Dodge Durango were outside the home when a man got out of the gray Durango and started shooting in the front doorway.

Two women were shot and killed and a man is in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build and wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.