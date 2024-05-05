Southwest Detroit celebrates annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

(CBS DETROIT) - Southwest Detroit celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Sunday with its annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

The celebration took place at the intersection of 21st and Bagley streets and included dancing, music, food and vendors.

"Everyone is getting together and enjoying themselves different cultures," said Detroiter Danielle Wills.

A multitude of events took place throughout the weekend to celebrate the holiday, which included a parade and musicians performing.

Danielle Willis and others said they're happy to see their neighborhood, southwest Detroit, get so much attention lately while now celebrating an annual event.

"The culture is now just starting to be more recognized, and that we can just get some people here and we can all celebrate, and you know, be in harmony," said Lewis Moses.

The party lasted until around 8 p.m. on Sunday.