Watch CBS News
Local News

Southwest Detroit celebrates annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit hosts Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Detroit hosts Cinco de Mayo celebrations 00:41

(CBS DETROIT) - Southwest Detroit celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Sunday with its annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

The celebration took place at the intersection of 21st and Bagley streets and included dancing, music, food and vendors.

"Everyone is getting together and enjoying themselves different cultures," said Detroiter Danielle Wills.

A multitude of events took place throughout the weekend to celebrate the holiday, which included a parade and musicians performing. 

Danielle Willis and others said they're happy to see their neighborhood, southwest Detroit, get so much attention lately while now celebrating an annual event. 

"The culture is now just starting to be more recognized, and that we can just get some people here and we can all celebrate, and you know, be in harmony," said Lewis Moses.

The party lasted until around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 9:19 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.