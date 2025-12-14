Southfield Public Schools warns of phishing email sent to students

Southfield Public Schools is warning students and parents of a phishing email that was recently sent to students.

In a letter to families, the district says the email was titled, "Employment Program," and appeared to come from a staff member. However, the district says further investigation determined no staff member sent the email.

"As soon as the district became aware of the situation, SPS took immediate action. Our technology team identified and isolated the source of the phishing message, removed the email from students' inboxes, and began implementing additional security measures to prevent similar messages in the future," the district said in the letter.

The district says it is requiring password changes for all student accounts.

The district urges students to follow these tips: