Southfield Public Schools closed Tuesday due to excessive heat
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials have canceled classes at all Southfield Public Schools on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the excessive heat.
The closure includes the cancellation of any school-related and evening activities that were scheduled at the schools, according to a statement from Southfield Public Schools.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
