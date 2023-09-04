Southfield Public Schools closed Tuesday due to excessive heat

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 4, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials have canceled classes at all Southfield Public Schools on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the excessive heat.

The closure includes the cancellation of any school-related and evening activities that were scheduled at the schools, according to a statement from Southfield Public Schools.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

