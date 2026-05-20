Dead, mutilated animals left at entrance to Southfield Catholic cemetery 4 times since March, police say

A Catholic cemetery in Metro Detroit is the target of repeated incidents where dead animals were left at the entrance to the grounds, and local police are investigating.

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, along West 10 Mile Road in Southfield, is among the Southeast Michigan cemeteries operated by Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services. The site, now 350 acres, dates back to 1928 and is the final resting place for many Catholic families along with clergy who served in Metro Detroit.

"It is a place ideal for prayerful, quiet thoughts and meditations, and a fitting example of our Christian faith and beliefs," the cemetery's website said.

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield is among the Southeast Michigan cemeteries operated by Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services. CBS News Detroit

There have now been four incidents since March during which dead and mutilated animals have been left at the cemetery entrance, the Southfield Police Department said. The first incident involved a beheaded goat. The most recent incident, discovered on Saturday, involved two decapitated pigeons along with some fish remains.

Those animal remains, along with those of a chicken, had been left in household trash bags.

Police said they are working with cemetery staff to review security images in an effort to find out who is responsible for the unwanted activity. The Southfield Animal Warden is assisting on the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the series of incidents call the police department's investigations division at 248-796-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

In response to a query from CBS Detroit for a statement, the cemetery issued the following remarks: