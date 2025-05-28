Southfield man to serve up to 60 years for shooting death of his younger sister

A man was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 8-year-old sister in Oakland County, Michigan.

Gyasi Stribling was sentenced Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court after having been convicted by a jury in April in the death of Bailei Singleton. He had faced up to life in prison.

The fatal shooting happened in January 2021 at their home in Southfield.

Stribling, who was 20 years old at the time, is reported to have shot his sister because she was "talking back" to him at the time.

"Bailei Singleton should still be here with us today," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said about the case. "Her murder was a tragedy for her family. It's unconscionable that anyone, let alone an 8-year-old child, could be murdered by a relative and in their own home over the slightest of disagreements. This case is, unfortunately, a reminder of how gun violence is a public health epidemic that can end a life in an instant."