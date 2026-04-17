Michigan man pleads guilty to using fake Social Security cards in $550K fraud scheme

A Southfield man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing driver's licenses, Social Security cards and equipment to create fake documents, federal prosecutors said.

Jerome Antwan Andrews, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing the driver's license information and Social Security numbers of more than 250 people in a scheme that caused more than $550,000 in fraud losses, U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. said.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors say Andrews admitted to having an embosser, a laminator, a card cutter and an ID card printer and admitted that his business model was aimed at creating and selling fake Social Security cards and driver's licenses in the names of real people.

"Jerome Antwan Andrews and his criminal associates stole more than $1.5 million by submitting hundreds of fraudulent claims to a pandemic program intended to help unemployed American workers. Today's conviction of Andrews represents yet another attack in our war against fraud. It sends a stern warning that my office will relentlessly investigate those bad actors greedily lining their pockets with U.S. taxpayer funds," said Anthony P. D'Esposito, Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

Andrews faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine or twice the pecuniary gain or loss, according to prosecutors. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Department of Labor investigated Andrews' case.