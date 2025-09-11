Southfield man accused of assaulting female shoppers at Farmington Hills Kroger

A 20-year-old Southfield man is accused of assaulting two female shoppers at a Farmington Hills Kroger store, police said.

Deon Otis Grant was arraigned Wednesday on counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A not guilty plea was entered on Grant's behalf.

Police say on Sept. 5, a woman reported that while she was shopping at the Kroger location at 25780 Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills the day prior, a man had placed an unknown liquid on her pants. The woman provided her pants to police as evidence, and investigators obtained surveillance images of the suspect from store security cameras.

On Sept. 8, police say the suspect, later identified as Grant, returned to the same Kroger location and was recognized by store staff, who called police. Before officers arrived at the store, Grant allegedly followed a female shopper and again placed an unknown liquid on her pants. Officers confronted Grant, who allegedly attempted to run away before being placed under arrest.

Investigators say Grant was positively identified as the same suspect from the Sept. 4 incident. Police also collected the pants of the second victim for testing.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department is deeply committed to ensuring the safety of our community and holding people who violate that sense of safety accountable for their actions," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott in a statement. "We are working diligently to investigate these incidents and provide answers to those affected."

Grant was released on a $10,000 bond. As part of his bond, Grant cannot return to the Farmington Hills Kroger store and cannot have contact with the victims.

Grant is due back in court on Sept. 19.

Anyone with additional information on the incidents is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.