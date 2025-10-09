Southfield Freeway in Detroit back open after fiery crash blocks traffic

Part of the Southfield Freeway was closed Wednesday night after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash, authorities reported.

Detroit police said officers from the Fourth Precinct were pursuing a vehicle after a report of a carjacking incident. The pursuit ended at Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, upon which the vehicle caught on fire.

Police said the Detroit Fire Department was called to the scene, and the two people in the vehicle had injuries described as non-life threatening.

Two people, a male and a female, who were in the vehicle at the time were apprehended and taken into custody at the scene, police said.

All lanes of northbound Southfield Freeway, which is M-10, were closed about 10:43 p.m. after McNichols Drive in response to the circumstances, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. The freeway reopened about 11:45 p.m.