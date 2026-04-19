Freeze warning issued in SE Michigan Sunday night into Monday. Here's how the rest of the week will look.

A freeze warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday for all of Southeast Michigan.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Monday will be chilly, with high temperatures only rising into the 40s. Our average high temperature for Monday is 61 degrees. (The record low high temperature of 36 degrees was set in 1953).

Temperatures warm back toward normal with breezy conditions on Tuesday, then climb well above normal through the rest of the workweek.

There is a chance of showers overnight on Tuesday.

The NEXT Weather team is watching Friday as a cold front approaches with showers and potentially some storms later in the day.

Expect temperatures closer to normal for the weekend, highs in the low to mid-60s, after the cold front moves through.