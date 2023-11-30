The most crashes happen at these Southeast Michigan intersections, report says

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe traffic crashes have continued to increase since the pandemic, according to a recent Southeast Michigan Council of Governments report.

The report compiled data on crashes, fatalities and serious injuries that happened in the Metro Detroit area in 2022.

Speeding vehicles continued to be a big issue for the area, and according to the SEMCOG, even though only 7% of crashes involved speeding, they were responsible for 14% of fatalities and serious injuries.

"Our region's alarming crash trends make it clear that a culture change is needed," said Amy O'Leary, Executive Director of SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. "We all have a responsibility to put safety first, and that includes both our decision-making when we get onto the road and how we prioritize improvements to our transportation system," O'Leary said.

In Michigan, the number one factor in fatal crashes is impaired driving.

Here are the intersections with the highest frequency of crashes:

14 Mile Road West at Orchard Lake Road



(Farmington Hills)

Crashes in 2022: 65

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 114

18 1/2 Mile Road at South M-53/Van Dyke Avenue Ramp

(Sterling Heights)

Crashes in 2022: 79

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 112.8

State Street South at Ellsworth Road West

(Ann Arbor)

Crashes in 2022: 96

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 99.6



North M-5 at Martin Parkway

(Commerce Township)

Crashes in 2022: 84

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 97.8

Van Dyke Avenue at East M-59

(Utica)

Crashes in 2022: 78

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022

Southfield Road at Dix Highway

(Lincoln Park)

Crashes in 2022: 79

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 71.8

Telegraph Road and 12 Mile Road West

(Southfield)

Crashes in 2022: 72

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 67.6

Whitmore Lake Road at Lee Road

(Brighton)

Crashes in 2022: 69

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 60.6

North US 23 at Washtenaw Avenue

(Ann Arbor)

Crashes in 2022: 60

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 59.2

Farmington Road at Maple Road West

(West Bloomfield Township)

Crashes in 2022: 76

Average crashes each year from 2018-2022: 56.8

For more information on the intersections that experience the most intersections, visit here.