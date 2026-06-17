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Southeast Michigan under a flood watch for Wednesday afternoon, overnight

By
Vytas Reid
Vytas Reid
Meteorologist
Vytas Reid joins the CBS Detroit team as a meteorologist, having previously worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Baltimore and Flint.
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Vytas Reid,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The National Weather Service has placed much of Southern Lower Michigan into a flood watch for 4 p.m Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday because of the potential for widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding in urban areas. 

The flood watch includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in the Metro Detroit area. 

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Much of Southeast Michigan is included in a flood watch that begins at 4 p.m. June 17, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Thunderstorms developing this evening could produce 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the region, with localized amounts approaching 3 inches, leading to a risk of flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.     

In response to the circumstances, the Great Lakes Water Authority has asked Southeast Michigan residents to be on the lookout if they live in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall although the expected rainfall is within the system's capabilities.  

GLWA handles water and sewer services on a regional level for dozens of Southeast Michigan communities. 

A reminder: do not drive through flooded roadways. 

Stay informed 

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Wednesday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day. That means the meteorologists are stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed. 

Should circumstances warrant, the CBS News Detroit weather team will livetrack the storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app and on our social media accounts such as YouTube

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