Southeast Michigan experiences coldest St. Patrick's Day in years

The luck of the Irish does not seem to be on our side this year. It will be a cold top o' the morning to you as temperatures this morning in Southeast Michigan have felt like the low single digits.

Metro Detroit can expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a light snow shower or flurry possible. Temperatures will reach a high of only 30 degrees.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The last time temperatures were below 30 degrees on St. Patrick's Day was in 1975. However, since then, recorded temperatures of 30 degrees were reached in 2004 and 1984. The coldest high we have on record dates back to 1941 with 13 degrees.

Southeast Michigan has had some warm St. Patrick's Days, too. In 2012, we reached our record high temperature of 75 degrees on March 17. Other warm St. Patrick's Days include 2003 and 2022, with highs of 71 degrees and 72 degrees, respectively.

While temperatures might be chilly on Tuesday, we will have warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.