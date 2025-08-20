Watch CBS News
Jackknifed semi resulted in closure of southbound I-75 in Detroit Tuesday

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Detroit shut down part of the freeway Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on southbound I-75 beneath the Michigan Avenue overpass. 

State police said the 51-year-old semi-truck driver, who was from Rochester, New York, was driving too fast for the rainy conditions at the time. The driver lost control, struck the right side barrier wall, and jackknifed. 

"The crash led to all lanes of southbound I-75 being blocked necessitating a total freeway closure," the report said. "Additional investigation on scene by MSP Motor Carrier officers revealed an improperly secured load in the semi-trailer which likely contributed to this crash."

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The driver was issued citations for speed and improper load securement. 

