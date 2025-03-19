Soo Locks set to open 2025 Great Lakes shipping season this week

The 2025 Great Lakes shipping season kicks off this week when the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and reopen early on Friday.

The Poe Lock will open to marine traffic at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 21.

"Opening the Soo Locks on March 21 will provide relief to the increased pressure that the Great Lakes Navigation System will face with the influx of foreign vessels including the Canadian domestic fleet on March 22 when the Seaway opens," said Lake Carriers' Association President James Weakley.

The locks concluded the 2024 shipping season on Jan. 16. During the 10-week winter shutdown, crews completed critical repairs and maintenance on the Poe Lock.

Joseph L. Block US Army Corps of Engineers

"We worked hard to accelerate work up-front during our annual closure to optimize the short time available for critical maintenance and repairs," Maintenance Branch Chief Nicholas Pettit said. "Due to the hard work of our crews during an extreme winter season, we've been able to accomplish all required work ahead of schedule."

Construction crews completed a $2.7 million project to rehabilitate and repair the "upstream stop log recesses, including removal of unsound concrete, repairs, installation of new concrete, steel corner protection, and steel wall armor section."

"Our winter maintenance period is a critical time for us to execute strategic asset renewal investments in our aging locks," said Soo Locks Operations Manager LeighAnn Ryckeghem. "This year, a number of factors worked in our favor that allowed us to safely deliver this critical maintenance and also open to navigation traffic a few days early."

What are the Soo Locks?

The U.S. Soo Locks consist of two canals and four locks and are located in the St. Marys River between Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

The locks allow vessels of various sizes to navigate the 21-foot drop in elevation between the river and Lake Superior and Lakes Michigan and Huron.

The Poe Lock was constructed in 1986 and handles the large lake freighters, while the MacArthur Lock was built in 1943.

The Davis Lock (built in 1914) and Sabin Lock (built in 1919) are currently closed. A new lock is being constructed and is set to open in 2030.

The locks operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and allow commercial, private and government ships to pass between Lake Huron and Lake Superior.

Personal watercraft and paddle craft are not allowed to enter the U.S. Soo Locks.

How many ships pass through the Soo Locks each year?

More than 7,000 ships pass through the Soo Locks yearly during the 42-week-long season, with almost 100% of the country's domestic iron ore passing through the locks annually, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

How you can watch the ships pass through the Soo Locks

More than 500,000 people visit the Soo Locks annually and catch a glimpse of the passing ships from the visitor center and viewing platform.

"We welcome visitors into the park for the 2025 Soo Locks season opening," said Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs. "The park and viewing platform will open at 7:30 a.m. to allow visitors to welcome the first ship from the viewing platform. The Visitor Center will also host its annual open house for the public from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m."

For those unable to attend in person, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will host a Facebook live starting at 7:55 a.m. Friday.