Sonya Massey, shot by Illinois sheriff's deputy, died of gunshot wound to the head, autopsy finds

Autopsy finds Sonya Massey died of gunshot wound to the head Autopsy finds Sonya Massey died of gunshot wound to the head 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in central Illinois on Friday released an autopsy report that confirmed 36-year-old Sonya Massey died of a gunshot wound to the head, after she was shot by a sheriff's deputy in Springfield earlier this month.

According to the autopsy report from the Sangamon County Coroner's office, Massey was shot just beneath her left eye, and the bullet exited the back of her upper neck. The bullet caused a skull fracture, perforated her carotid artery, and caused bleeding in her brain.

Massey also suffered minor blunt force injuries to her right leg.

Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey's death. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and is being held in the Sangamon County Jail while he awaits trial. He was fired by the sheriff's office after the shooting.

After learning of the autopsy results on Friday, Massey's family said they are still struggling mentally and emotionally nearly three weeks after her death.

"I haven't been able to sleep for real. The only time I really feel comfortable sleeping is when I'm just on the floor. I can't even sleep in my bed," said her son, Malachi Hill-Massey. "I really don't have words. Like I've been said, I don't have words for real."

Massey's uncle, Raymond, said her daughter has been "having nightmares to the point where we have to check the room."

"It just makes me so angry to see my family hurt as they do," Raymond said.

Bodycam video shows sheriff's deputy shooting Massey inside her home

Authorities said Massey, a Black mother of two, called 911 in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 6, to report a suspected prowler outside her house near Springfield, Illinois.

The bodycam video shows Grayson and his partner, who are both White, arriving at Massey's home, and searching outside the house and talking to Massey at the front door. They are later seen inside her home, and Deputy Grayson instructs Massey to check on a pot overheating on the stove, saying they don't need a fire in the house.

Massey went to turn off the flame and picked up the pot. She asked where the deputies were going, to which Grayson replied, "Away from your hot, steaming water."

Massey replied, "Away from my hot, steaming water?" and then twice said, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

"You'd better f***ing not. I swear to God, I'll f***ing shoot you right in your f***ing face," Grayson said. He then raised his gun and yelled at Massey to "drop the f***ing pot!"

Massey is seen apologizing and ducking for cover. Grayson opens fire—three shots are heard.

Massey's family and friends claim authorities tried to cover up the fatal shooting

The family said if it weren't for the bodycam video of the shooting that was released on Monday, no one would know the truth.

Massey's friends and family have said police first suggested it was a neighbor who had a previous dispute with Massey who shot her, and then later suggested the shooting was self-inflicted.

Massey's oldest son, Malachi, said no one from law enforcement ever told the family who actually shot Massey. He said he didn't learn until he saw it on the news the next day.