Soggy start to the weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Early Friday evening will give us a brief break in the rain. However, rain will return later Friday night. Some of our northern counties could receive some accumulating snow.

Mostly rain through southeast Michigan, but some of our northern counties could see some snow mixed in. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're headed to Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village tonight, it's looking dry between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showers will begin moving in towards the end of that period. Rain and snow will continue overnight and come to an end by early Saturday morning.

Light rainfall is possible this evening. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Dry conditions will take hold on Saturday as temperatures reach into the mid-40s with cloudy skies.

We'll expect rain to move back into the area on Sunday. Of course, we can't rule out a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, especially in some of our northern counties. Dry conditions move back in on Monday.

Rain again tonight will come to an end Saturday morning. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.