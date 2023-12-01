Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Soggy start to the weekend in Metro Detroit

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast December 1, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast December 1, 2023 (Today) 02:25

(CBS DETROIT) - Early Friday evening will give us a brief break in the rain. However, rain will return later Friday night. Some of our northern counties could receive some accumulating snow. 

rainsnow.png
Mostly rain through southeast Michigan, but some of our northern counties could see some snow mixed in. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're headed to Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village tonight, it's looking dry between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showers will begin moving in towards the end of that period. Rain and snow will continue overnight and come to an end by early Saturday morning.

holiday-nights-greenfield-village.png
Light rainfall is possible this evening. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Dry conditions will take hold on Saturday as temperatures reach into the mid-40s with cloudy skies. 

We'll expect rain to move back into the area on Sunday. Of course, we can't rule out a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, especially in some of our northern counties. Dry conditions move back in on Monday.

graf-4k-long-1.gif
Rain again tonight will come to an end Saturday morning. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.    

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 5:30 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.