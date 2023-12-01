Soggy start to the weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Early Friday evening will give us a brief break in the rain. However, rain will return later Friday night. Some of our northern counties could receive some accumulating snow.
If you're headed to Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village tonight, it's looking dry between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showers will begin moving in towards the end of that period. Rain and snow will continue overnight and come to an end by early Saturday morning.
Dry conditions will take hold on Saturday as temperatures reach into the mid-40s with cloudy skies.
We'll expect rain to move back into the area on Sunday. Of course, we can't rule out a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, especially in some of our northern counties. Dry conditions move back in on Monday.
For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.
