Snowmobiler, 71, rescued after falling through ice in Oakland County

A snowmobiler was rescued on New Year's Eve after he fell through ice in Oakland County, Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Search & Rescue team responded at about 5:45 p.m. to a report of a snowmobile falling through ice on Pleasant Lake in Waterford Township.

A woman reported that her 71-year-old husband was on the snowmobile, and two neighbors went on the ice in an attempt to rescue him. The neighbors returned to shore after they were unable to help the man.

Crews with the Waterford Regional Fire Department located the man and transported him to a hospital for treatment. The man suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office says.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder that ice conditions can change rapidly and may be unsafe, even during periods of cold weather. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office urges residents to use extreme caution around frozen lakes and waterways and to avoid traveling on ice unless conditions are known to be safe," the sheriff's office said in a news release.