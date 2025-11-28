How much snow will fall this weekend? Map shows snow totals forecasted in Southeast Michigan

Our winter storm in Southeast Michigan continues to take shape, and with that, we have quite a few answers for you on what to expect.

Snow amounts are mainly at a minimum of around 5 inches. We expect the heaviest snow to fall in the western two-thirds of our area, while the portions closest to the water max out at just an inch less.

Overall, the difference is minor once the snow is said and done.

Snow begins in the afternoon on Saturday, but will begin to truly accumulate between 6-8 p.m. Between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the snow will fall the heaviest, with most accumulation occurring during this window.

By approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, the snow is mostly finished with only minor snow showers left through the day.

Winter headlines have been issued by the National Weather Service for this winter storm.

A winter storm warning, denoted in Pink on the map, is in effect for Livingston, Washtenaw, and Lenawee counties. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the rest of the region.

However, the warnings may likely expand to cover more ground if current trends in the forecast models continue. Those updates would happen Saturday morning, so keep an eye on our forecast for the latest information.

The bottom line is travel will be tough Saturday evening and night, and likely Sunday morning as well, but conditions should improve through the morning on Sunday.

If you are planning to travel on Sunday, the afternoon is likely the best time to do so.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates as our first storm of the season approaches.