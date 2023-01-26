Snow Days: Are students "too soft" or is winter weather too tough? Metro Detroit educators weigh in

(CBS DETROIT) - Back in my day, sledding, snowboarding or even throwing snowballs, especially during the week, was often not an option.

That's because back then, it took much more than a few inches of snow for school to cancel.

"So how come kids now-a-days are off far more than we used to?" I asked Loyola High School Principal Wyatt Jones.

For him, the answer was simple.

"The opportunity to get to school may be limited. A lot of kids having to take public transportation, but also, I think this generation is a little soft,' Wyatt said. "Just meaning that if there is a little trial and tribulation, they may just take off of school."

But Northville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. RJ Webber doesn't agree.

"Oh, c'mon, give me a break. I think when we all get older, we all think we are a lot tougher than we really were. That's not true," Dr. Webber explained.

Instead, Webber says it's about putting parents and students first even if it means calling off before the snow comes down.

"We try to do our best to let families know as early as we possibly and reasonably can so they can make the adjustments they need to make," Webber says.

And while both Jones and Webber do not agree, it seems like the average parent watching their kids play in the snow at Madison Heights Civic Center Park Wednesday could not come to an agreement either.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," one mother said.

"No, I work in a school. It's a good thing," another man replied.

As for the kids, they were all on the same page pegging me with snow balls.

