Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation following sexual assault allegations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has opened a criminal investigation into Smokey Robinson after allegations of sexual assault were made against the Motown legend in a civil lawsuit earlier this month, law enforcement officials said.

The complaint, filed last week by four Jane Does who worked primarily as housekeepers at the Robinson's Chatsworth residence, states that they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by Robinson, with one of the claims dating back to 2007.

The damages listed in the lawsuit include sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and several workplace violations

The attorney for the Robinsons, Christopher Frost called the claim a money grab. "Plaintiffs filed a police report only after they filed a $50 million lawsuit. This means only that the police are now required to investigate," he said.

Frost continued to say that he welcomes the investigation and that he is confident that it will be determined that Robinson is innocent of the claims.

"The record will ultimately demonstrate that this is nothing more than a manufactured lawsuit intended to tarnish the good names of Smokey and Frances Robinson, for no other reason than unadulterated avarice," Frost said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau is actively investigating criminal allegations involving William Robinson AKA "Smokey Robinson." The investigation is in the early stages, and we have no further comment," LASD said in a statement.

The women claim that during the alleged assaults, Robinson used physical barriers and threats of force to prevent them from fleeing. One of the women says Robinson would text her at various times throughout her workday, asking to meet in different parts of his Los Angeles mansion where there were no cameras.

"We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist, and must be stopped," John Harris, the women's attorney said earlier. He also said there is evidence of some of the misconduct.

Harris said that the women did not take their allegations to law enforcement for fear of loss of livelihood, familial reprisal and the possible adverse effect on their immigration status.

The court documents allege Robinson's wife created a hostile work environment, which included derogatory comments and emotional distress.

Frost said earlier that he will be asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit. He said, "In time, Mr. Robinson will respond in his own words."