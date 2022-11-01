SMART to offer free rides on Election Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Whether you need a ride to the polls or just need to get around town, SMART has you covered.

For the first time in its history, SMART will be offering free rides to the public on Election Day. The public transportation service says free rides will be available to anyone riding any SMART service Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The free ride offer includes all SMART services including Connector, ADA, SMART Flex services and Fixed Route.

For more information on SMART's services, schedules and routes, visit https://www.smartbus.org/.