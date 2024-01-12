Smart Bus adding routes for Detroit Lions game

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Smart Bus announced Friday it is adding routes for the Detroit Lions football game on Sunday.

It will increase the frequency on all afternoon and evening trips for FAST Routes 261, 461/462, and 563, the website states.

This is to accommodate passengers traveling to and from downtown Detroit for the playoff game.

Anyone with questions can call 866-962-5515.