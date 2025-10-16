Watch CBS News
Three people dead after small plane crashes in Bath Township, Michigan

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed on Thursday in Bath Township, Michigan, leaving three people dead.

Township officials say that at about 5 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of Clark and Peacock roads. Authorities confirmed that three people were on the plane and were all found dead. Their names and ages have not been released. 

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. It is unclear what caused it or what the plane's intended destination was. 

The crash happened about 15 miles east of the Capital Region International Airport. A spokesperson told CBS-affiliate WLNS in Lansing that the incident would not impact departures or arrivals at the airport.

Officials did not release any additional information at this time.

