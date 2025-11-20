Slotkin dismisses Trump's "seditious behavior" allegations: "I refuse to be intimidated"

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin is pushing back against President Trump after he accused her and five other Democratic lawmakers of "seditious behavior."

On Thursday, Mr. Trump called out Democrats in Congress after a group of lawmakers, who are veterans and former national security officials, urged service members and members of the intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders" and obey the U.S. Constitution. The video featured Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris DeLuzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.

Slotkin, who was elected as senator in 2024, was a former CIA officer who worked in national security-focused posts in both the Bush and Obama administrations

On Truth Social, the president responded, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Slotkin posted a nearly minute-and-a-half video response, saying, "I would hope that people of all backgrounds — Democrat, Republican, Independent — would agree that threatening death for people you disagree with is beyond the pale of who we are as Americans."

Slotkin went on to say, "I swore an oath to the Constitution many times, most recently, less than a year ago, as a senator. To the Constitution, not to any one man, not to any one president, and I abide by that oath. For me, I believe in the power of this country and that we are better than our current politics represent, and I refuse to be intimidated out of defending the country I love."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer condemned any political violence, urging political leaders to work together "with dignity, respect and civility."

"In America, we do not target or threaten our political opponents with violence. Today's message from the President tears at the seams of those fundamental values," Whitmer said in a written statement.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether the president wants to execute members of Congress, to which she said, "No."

"You have sitting members of the United States Congress who conspired together to orchestrate a video message to members of the United States military, to active-duty servicemembers, to members of the national security apparatus, encouraging them to defy the president's lawful orders. The sanctity of our military rests on the chain of command," Leavitt said