Detroit rapper Skilla Baby shares message after Wayne County shooting

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of rapper Skilla Baby

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby says he's thankful for the support he's received after being injured during a shooting in Redford Township, Michigan, in May.

In a social media post on Instagram Wednesday, the rapper said, "I'm good mentally" and thanked everyone for their prayers.

"Again, thank you to my fans, family and everybody else for all the support. I'm nothing without y'all!" He said.

Police in Redford Township said Skilla Baby, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was shot while driving an SUV in the area of Eight Mile Road and Beech Daly Road during the night of May 22.

Gardner was shot three times before crashing the vehicle, officials said. Over 20 rounds were fired in the shooting.

A person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Redford Township police said they were able to identify a suspect vehicle with help from the Detroit Police Department, Western Wayne Special Operations Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The registered owner of the vehicle, a Detroit resident, was taken into custody on June 4.

Law enforcement recovered a firearm while executing a search warrant at the home of the person arrested.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ed French at 313-387-2579 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587. Anonymous tips can be shared here.

