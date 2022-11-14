Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C.

Voters chose Shri Thandedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thandedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat.

"I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.

Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thandedar's biggest missions.

"You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thandedar added.

According to Thandedar, those aren't the only improvements needed.

"We have lead pipes that need to be replaced," he said.

Detroit faces a lot of systemic issues. According to Thandedar, those issues need to be shared with other congressional members.

"I want the other members to understand the life in Detroit...the generations of families living in poverty, Thandedar said.

Multiple Metro Detroit schools have faced repeated shooting threats in recent weeks. Thandedar believes in strengthening mental health awareness.

"I think we need to look at the child who is causing these problems." He added, "We need to address the issue at the bottom of it and often you will find that it's a disturbed child that needs help."

Looking back on his race being elected to Congress is something the Democrat doesn't take lightly.

"This is a huge honor, this is a huge trust, people let me have this responsibility and honor," he said.

Once sworn in Thandedar will be Michigan's first Indian-American in Congress. Though it's a historic feat, Thandedar isn't brash about the accomplishment. He believes the changes during his tenure are what he should be remembered for.

"I feel it's more to do with what will I do for the people and how my office is being helpful to them," Thandedar added.