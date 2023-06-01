Watch CBS News
Should teachers carry firearms? Survey shows more than 50% of educators say it would make kids less safe

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new report suggests more than half of U.S. teachers believe arming themselves would make students less safe.

According to a survey from the RAND Corporation, 1 in 5 teachers say they would be interested in carrying a firearm in school, while 26% of educators believe it would not make a difference.

Defense attorney Terry Johnson and Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo speak on whether having armed teachers is necessary.

Watch the full conversation with Johnson and Gay-Dagnogo in the video above.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:13 PM

