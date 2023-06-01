Should teachers carry firearms? Survey shows more than 50% of educators say it would make kids less safe
(CBS DETROIT) - A new report suggests more than half of U.S. teachers believe arming themselves would make students less safe.
According to a survey from the RAND Corporation, 1 in 5 teachers say they would be interested in carrying a firearm in school, while 26% of educators believe it would not make a difference.
Defense attorney Terry Johnson and Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo speak on whether having armed teachers is necessary.
