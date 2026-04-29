Shots fired at urgent care in Harper Woods, Michigan, police say

Police in Harper Woods, Michigan, are investigating after shots were fired on Wednesday at an urgent care.

Police say no injuries were reported, and no arrests have yet been made.

According to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 19900 block of Vernier Road at about 3:40 p.m. and discovered that the gunshots were fired between two groups of men. Police say the men involved fled the area.

Police evacuated everyone inside the urgent care and interviewed witnesses. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot, and the urgent care was not being targeted.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2540.