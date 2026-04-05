Boy injured in shooting at housing complex in Taylor; 2 others in custody

A boy is in the hospital and two others are in custody after a shooting at a housing complex in Taylor, Michigan, early Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident on the 800 block of Pondvillage Drive at The Ponds complex around 1:37 a.m. They found the boy, whose age has yet to be disclosed, had been shot in both legs, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

Police found two other boys, whose ages also haven't been disclosed, near the scene while investigating and took them into custody, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said the boy shot knew the two other boys "to some degree" and that the shooting happened after an argument.

As of Saturday, the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.