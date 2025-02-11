Watch CBS News
Handgun fired during I-75 road rage incident in Monroe County

By Paula Wethington

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a handgun was fired during a road rage incident involving vehicles driving at high speeds Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Monroe County. 

The Monroe Police Department, which was one of the agencies working on the call, reported that two loaded handguns were confiscated as a result.

"Charges of assault with intent to murder are being sought against those involved in this incident," police said in their report.

The dispute began shortly before 2 p.m. on northbound I-75 in Erie Township, which is just north of the Ohio-Michigan state line.  

According to police reports, the occupants of a silver Tahoe fired a handgun at a white Dodge Ram, which then pursued the Tahoe at high speeds. The Tahoe was spotted in the area of I-75 and East Front Street, and was pulled over at I-75 and East Elm Avenue.  

The 63-year-old male driver and a 58-year-old female passenger in the Tahoe were taken into custody; the woman remains at Monroe County Jail. 

Two loaded handguns were recovered from the Tahoe, police said. There were also juvenile passengers in both vehicles. 

No injuries resulted, investigators reported. 

Erie Township Police Department will follow up on the investigation as the incident started in their area. 

"If you believe you are being targeted in a road rage-type situation, remain calm and avoid making eye contact. If you feel unsafe, call 911. If you think you are being followed, drive to the nearest police department," Monroe Police said in their report on the case. 

