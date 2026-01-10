5 injured in shooting at Sterling Heights house party, police say

Police in Sterling Heights, Michigan, are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday.

Officers responded to the incident on the 3000 block of 14 Mile Road around 1:20 a.m. They found four people who had been shot, police said.

According to officials, a fifth person who was shot took themself to the hospital before the officers got to the scene.

Investigators said two people at the house party were arguing with each other before they "produced handguns" and started shooting at one another. The two shooters and three others at the party were injured. Police said all five were reported to be in stable condition on Saturday.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about it is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Investigations Division at 586-446-2825.