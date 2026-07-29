Watch CBS News
Crime

Center Line man pleads no contest to murder in 2025 shooting, prosecutor says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Michigan man pleaded no contest to charges resulting from a 2025 shooting in a Sterling Heights parking lot. 

Luke Svacha, 52, of Center Line, appeared on Monday in Macomb County Circuit Court, where he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and felony firearm, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. 

The case involved the shooting death of Jajuan Marls, 24, who was found dead in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America hotel on Van Dyke Avenue on February 1, 2025. The prosecutor's office said Svacha shot and killed Marls. 

Svacha is scheduled for sentencing on September 9. As part of a sentencing agreement, Svacha will be sentenced to at least 22 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, the prosecutor's officie said. 
 
"A life was taken far too soon, and this plea ensures accountability for the defendant's actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "Our office remains committed to delivering justice for the victim and his family." 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue