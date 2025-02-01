Man dead in Sterling Heights shooting; 1 arrested

Sterling Heights, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is dead and one person has been arrested after a shooting in Sterling Heights early Saturday.

Officials say officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel on Van Dyke Avenue near East 14 Mile Road.

Responding officers found a man dead in the parking lot.

One man is in custody in connection to the incident.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and believe the incident started over an argument.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.