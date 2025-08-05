Shooting at motorist in Monroe County's Bedford Township results in arrest

One person has been taken into custody as a result of a motorcyclist shooting toward a vehicle in Bedford Township, which is in Monroe County, Michigan.

The shooting happened about 4:26 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Secor Road and Hemmingway Lane, which is between Summerfield Road and Sterns Road, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim was not injured and managed to drive away, although the vehicle was damaged as a result of the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau assisted the agency's traffic services unit on the investigation. With the use of the Flock Safety license plate reader camera information, officers were able to identify a suspect and prepare a search warrant for a nearby residence.

The weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at Monroe County Jail. That person's name will not be released until a formal arraignment takes place, deputies said.

Anyone who has information they would like to share with officers can call the detective bureau at 734-240-7530; or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.