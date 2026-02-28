Sherrone Moore's attorney denies claims in new report involving former Michigan staffer LaTroy Lewis

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore's name is once again in the spotlight after a woman's attorney claims he failed to act when she alleged sexual misconduct by former staffer LaTroy Lewis.

However, Moore's attorney denies the claims, calling them "false."

Lewis was dismissed on Friday by the Atlanta Falcons amid an investigation by Ann Arbor police. In a statement, police told CBS News Atlanta that they were "recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024."

The woman's attorney, Karen Truszkowski, told CBS News Detroit that after Lewis allegedly assaulted her client, she reported it to Moore. Truszkowski claims Moore did not follow up on the woman's report and instead harassed her.

In a statement on Friday, Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, said, "Sherrone Moore did not fail to report misconduct, did not reward wrongdoing, and did not harass anyone. These claims are false."

Lewis' attorney, Fabiola A. Galguera, told the Detroit Free Press that Lewis "intends to fiercely fight these false allegations." Lewis worked as an assistant at U of M before he was hired in 2025 by the University of Toledo. He was hired by the Falcons earlier this month as an assistant defensive line coach.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Galguera Friday night for additional comment and is awaiting a response.

Truszkowski says the woman met Lewis through a dating app in July 2024, and they were in a long-distance relationship before the two met up in December 2024, where he allegedly assaulted her. Truszkowski, who also represents Brenda Tracy in the ongoing case against former Michigan State University coach Mel Tucker, claims that Lewis assaulted the woman again in January 2025, and the woman also reported that incident to Moore.

Truszkowski says Lewis contacted her client after the alleged assault. Details on the woman's interactions with Moore and Lewis after the alleged assaults were not disclosed.

Truszkowski says her client decided to come forward to U of M after learning of Moore's firing in December 2025 and his court case.

"She certainly was taking notice of what was happening and thought that it was important for her to come forward and address it," Truszkowski said.

Truszkowski says they have not taken any legal action against Moore or Lewis at this time.

Moore was fired on Dec. 10, 2025, after an investigation by the university revealed he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was arrested hours after his firing for allegedly barging into the woman's home and threatening to harm himself. He was charged with home invasion, breaking and entering and stalking.

After his firing, U of M announced that it had launched an investigation into the athletic department.

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed against Lewis. CBS News Detroit reached out to U of M for comment after his dismissal.

"These allegations are deeply concerning. As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore's firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department," said Paul Corliss, assistant vice president for Public Affairs and Internal Communications at U of M. "We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed."