Falcons dismiss assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis amid sexual assault allegations in Michigan

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis, the team announced on its official website Friday. The staffing move comes as police in Michigan investigate an alleged sexual assault.

The Falcons did not provide a reason for Lewis' dismissal in their brief statement. The decision follows allegations that surfaced Friday accusing Lewis of sexual assault during his time at the University of Michigan.

The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that it was recently made aware of an alleged sexual assault reported to have occurred on Dec. 5, 2024.

"The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024," the department said in a statement. "The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing."

No charges have been announced.

Lewis had been hired by the Falcons in February after previously serving as the defensive line coach at the University of Connecticut. His hiring was first reported on Feb. 10 and was viewed as part of the team's efforts to bolster its defensive coaching staff.

Before joining UConn, Lewis built his résumé through several collegiate coaching stops. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant and worked with Akron from 2020 to 2021, South Alabama in 2021, Wake Forest from 2021 to 2022 and Michigan from 2022 to 2024. During his time with the Wolverines under coach Jim Harbaugh, the program won two Big Ten championships and a national title.

Lewis also briefly played in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2017, he signed with the then-Oakland Raiders for training camp but was waived before the regular season. He later spent time with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He appeared in two games with Houston in 2017, recording one sack and three tackles. He later played in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before transitioning into coaching.

The Falcons have not announced who will fill the assistant defensive line coaching position.