Shelby Township police search for suspect after several car windshields smashed over last 2 weeks

(CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a suspect after several car windshields have been smashed over the last two weeks.

Police say this has happened in the area of 24 Mile and Schoenherr roads. In addition, authorities didn't release any specific locations where windshields have been smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shelby Township Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.

No other information has been released at this time.