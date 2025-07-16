Shelby Township police report arrest in phone scam that took nearly $110,000

An arrest has been made, and others are pending, in a fraud case involving nearly $110,000 swindled from a resident of Macomb County, Michigan, on claims the caller was from the U.S. Treasury and Social Security Administration offices.

The Shelby Township Police Department said it worked with the Roswell Police Department near Atlanta, Georgia, on the case.

"Stealing from others through lies and deception is just as serious as any other crime - and here in Shelby Township we will not tolerate it," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said.

The investigation began in February, Shelby Township police reported, when a local woman was contacted by a man claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury and Social Security Administration offices. The man told the woman that someone had been using her Social Security number, and that there was now a warrant for her arrest.

The person on the phone suggested that the woman protect the rest of her money by transferring a large sum of money to him. Another money transfer was requested, and after the calls, the victim had transferred a total of nearly $110,000.

The local detective working on the case researched the bank accounts that received the wire transfers and was able to identify a possible suspect. The detective then used the Flock Safety camera system network to confirm the possible identity. An arrest warrant was obtained, and police in Georgia were notified.

On June 25, Roswell police reported they had the suspect — Kelly A. Umana, 25, of Powder Springs, Georgia — in custody, Shelby Township authorities said. Umana was transferred to Michigan and lodged at the Macomb County Jail on July 10.

An arraignment took place July 11 at 41A District Court in Shelby Township on a felony charge of false pretenses. Bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety.

The detective working on the case has, in the meantime,e determined that more than one person was involved in the scheme.

"More arrests are forthcoming," the Shelby Township police report said.

The Federal Trade Commission has a discussion about Social Security imposter scams on its website, explaining thousands of attempts are reported each year with claims that there is suspicious activity on a Social Security account or the number was connected with a crime.

The FTC site includes a recording of a scam call that threatens an arrest warrant.