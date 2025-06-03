Watch CBS News
Crime

Shelby Township police fatally shoot man who ran away from traffic stop

Joseph Buczek
A Shelby Township police officer fatally shot a man who ran from a traffic stop and drew a weapon on the officer Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:17 p.m., the officer attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Caravan in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 22 Mile Road. During the stop, police say the suspect, a 41-year-old Troy man who was the sole occupant of the Caravan, exited the vehicle and ran away from the officer. 

Police say the officer chased the suspect behind a business in the area and gave commands to the suspect to stop before deploying a Taser. The suspect reportedly continued to run from the officer before ultimately drawing a weapon. 

The officer reportedly gave the suspect verbal commands to drop the weapon before firing and striking the man. 

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Shelby Township police have now turned over the investigation to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave.

