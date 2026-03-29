Former Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting 3 minors pleads no contest

A man accused of sexually assaulting three individuals under the age of 13 while living in Osceola County, Michigan, has pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the state's Department of Attorney General said Friday.

According to state officials, the assaults took place between 2002 and 2008.

Jason Kushmaul, 50, was initially charged by the Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in 2016 after the individuals reported the assaults, the state agency said.

Kushmaul, of Oakdale, Louisiana, was living out-of-state when charged, according to officials. He was extradited and arraigned last month as part of Operation Survivor Justice, an initiative that allows the state agency and the U.S. Marshals Service to work with local officials to "track down and take into custody criminal defendants" across the U.S. at a lower cost than private extradition services.

"Fugitives who attempt to evade accountability not only delay closure for survivors, but they make communities less safe," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement.

Kushmaul is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, online court records said. According to a sentencing agreement, he faces up to 25 years in prison, will be ordered not to have contact with the victims and required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

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