Sewing needle reportedly found in piece of Halloween candy in Canton Township

A sewing needle was reportedly found in a piece of Halloween candy that was collected in Canton Township, Michigan, police said on Saturday afternoon.

The piece of candy, a Twix bar, was gathered during trick-or-treating on Friday night in the area of Saltz and Sheldon roads. According to police, the sewing needle was sticking out of the mini-sized candy bar.

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident," officials said in a social media post.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

A sewing needle appears to be sticking out of a Twix bar. Canton Township Police Department

Police are urging parents to thoroughly inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it, and to throw away any candy that appears to be suspicious or has been tampered with.

Anyone who finds objects or foreign items inside a piece of candy that was collected in Canton Township is asked to call the police at 734-394-5400.