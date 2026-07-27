Weather alerts issued as severe thunderstorms move across Michigan

Severe weather is possible across much of Michigan on Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a series of severe thunderstorm watches that include parts of the state.

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Monday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

Severe weather threats for Metro Detroit on July 27, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Storms moving across Michigan

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday morning for part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula along with part of Lake Michigan. That watch is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m. Central / 4 p.m. Eastern.

An additional severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 12:42 p.m. Monday for parts of Michigan, Indiana and Illinois, the National Weather Service said. The Michigan cities in that watch included Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Holland, Jackson and Lansing. The watch is expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued on July 27, 2026, included Southwest and Mid-Michigan. National Weather Service

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

It is possible for a tornado warning to be issued without a tornado watch already in effect. This is the scenario that happened in Southwest Michigan on March 6, 2026.

Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

Power outage tracking

DTE provides electricity to most of Southeast Michigan. Consumers Energy provides electricity to part of Monroe County into Lenawee County.

DTE said on Monday that it had stationed more than 2,200 storm response team members across its region in advance of the severe weather, including 450 additional lineworkers from eight states.

Should power lines fall or be seen where they should not be, DTE urges people to stay at least 25 feet away from the lines or anything the lines are in contact with. Downed lines can be tangled amid debris, so leave the cleanup of fallen branches and limbs until a site has been deemed safe. Keep children and pets indoors in the aftermath of a storm.

"Do not cross yellow caution tape," the utility added.

Closings and cancellations

The U.S. Coast Guard canceled the Parade of Ships scheduled for Monday. This is among the events of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Barkside said both its Southfield and Detroit locations will be closed on Monday because of the weather conditions.

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