"Extremely dangerous" tornado hits eastern Wisconsin

An "extremely dangerous" tornado hit parts of eastern Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said a "confirmed and extremely dangerous" tornado was spotted near Appleton, Menasha, and Lake Winnebago, about 30 miles southwest of Green Bay, around 12:15 p.m.

"Other locations impacted by the tornado include Neenah, Sherwood, Harrison, Stockbridge, Quinney, Kloten, Brant, Brothertown, Jericho and Charlesburg," the agency said.

The Appleton Police Department posted a photo of downed trees and power lines on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

"The City of Appleton and neighboring municipalities are currently responding to many storm related calls. We will be updating the public as information becomes available," officials said in the post on Facebook.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers posted on X that he has been briefed on the storms that have been moving through the state.

The state is ready to assist communities however we can. I also want to thank the emergency responders who are hitting the ground to help," Evers wrote. "As storms continue, stay alert and stay safe, Wisconsin."